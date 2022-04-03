Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Reduces Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC cut its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 581 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APD. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,941,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $558,561,000 after buying an additional 222,002 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 4,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 160.4% in the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 8,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 5,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $958,000. Institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APD traded down $0.92 on Friday, reaching $248.99. 1,473,347 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,485,962. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $274.09. The firm has a market cap of $55.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.87. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $216.24 and a 12 month high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 19.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 61.29%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on APD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $313.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $332.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.73.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

