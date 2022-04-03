$138.17 Billion in Sales Expected for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) to post sales of $138.17 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Walmart’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $134.57 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $139.68 billion. Walmart reported sales of $138.31 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Walmart will report full year sales of $589.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $584.73 billion to $595.69 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $610.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $605.51 billion to $620.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Walmart.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WMT. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $157.00 price target on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price target on Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.09.

WMT traded up $2.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $151.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,978,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,273,210. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $140.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.17. The company has a market capitalization of $418.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.93. Walmart has a 52-week low of $132.01 and a 52-week high of $152.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.90%.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.41, for a total transaction of $1,382,516.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,167,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total transaction of $159,004,374.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,426,790 shares of company stock valued at $195,237,930. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Walmart by 360.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 253 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 30.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

