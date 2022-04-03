Zacks: Brokerages Expect Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) to Post $0.64 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.64 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tronox’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the lowest is $0.62. Tronox posted earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 48.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tronox will report full-year earnings of $3.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.19. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.95. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tronox.

Get Tronox alerts:

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $884.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.39 million. Tronox had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS.

TROX has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Tronox from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Tronox from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Tronox from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Tronox from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.43.

Shares of TROX traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.75. 890,688 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,358,012. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Tronox has a 12 month low of $15.54 and a 12 month high of $26.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This is a boost from Tronox’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Tronox’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

In other news, insider Jonathan Flood sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total transaction of $59,681.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean Francois Turgeon sold 105,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total transaction of $1,710,398.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 183,012 shares of company stock valued at $2,955,570 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TROX. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Tronox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Tronox during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tronox by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Tronox during the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in Tronox during the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

About Tronox (Get Rating)

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tronox (TROX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.