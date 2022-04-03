Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $31.65 Million

Analysts expect Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI – Get Rating) to report $31.65 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Radius Global Infrastructure’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $31.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $31.70 million. Radius Global Infrastructure posted sales of $22.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Radius Global Infrastructure will report full year sales of $140.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $140.17 million to $140.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $179.63 million, with estimates ranging from $178.56 million to $180.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Radius Global Infrastructure.

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). Radius Global Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 62.63% and a negative return on equity of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $29.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.79 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Radius Global Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Radius Global Infrastructure from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Radius Global Infrastructure from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Radius Global Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.60.

Shares of RADI stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.43. 780,166 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 823,672. Radius Global Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $11.75 and a twelve month high of $18.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 6.42.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RADI. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Radius Global Infrastructure by 4.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 352,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,109,000 after purchasing an additional 14,259 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Radius Global Infrastructure by 81.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 20,850 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Radius Global Infrastructure by 343.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 18,985 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure during the second quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure during the second quarter valued at $243,000.

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases ground or rooftops, wireless towers or antennae, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of March 31, 2021, it had interests in 7,435 leases situated on 5,627 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries.

