Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.39 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) will report $1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Watts Water Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.36. Watts Water Technologies reported earnings per share of $1.24 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies will report full-year earnings of $6.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.95 to $6.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.30 to $6.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Watts Water Technologies.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.08. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $473.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WTS. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of WTS stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $140.16. 158,876 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,582. Watts Water Technologies has a 1 year low of $116.54 and a 1 year high of $212.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $147.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 21.27%.

In related news, insider Elie Melhem sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total value of $812,224.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 62,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $661,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $859,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $672,000. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Watts Water Technologies (WTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.