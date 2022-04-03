RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Receives $177.80 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $177.80.

RNR has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of RNR traded up $3.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $161.90. 401,660 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 433,884. RenaissanceRe has a 52 week low of $134.70 and a 52 week high of $175.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.94 and a beta of 0.54.

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 1.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.59) earnings per share. Analysts predict that RenaissanceRe will post 17.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is presently -91.36%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 97.4% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 96,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,386,000 after acquiring an additional 47,375 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 290,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,444,000 after acquiring an additional 8,378 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 19,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,054,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 91,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,800,000 after acquiring an additional 12,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

