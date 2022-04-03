Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) Price Hits $0.0090 on Exchanges

Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. During the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded up 11.7% against the US dollar. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market cap of $2.26 million and approximately $393,180.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can now be purchased for $0.0090 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Acute Angle Cloud alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,672.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,511.59 or 0.07523822 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.38 or 0.00272931 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $376.38 or 0.00806410 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.63 or 0.00099899 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00012835 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00007506 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $215.69 or 0.00462132 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.88 or 0.00378976 BTC.

About Acute Angle Cloud

Acute Angle Cloud (CRYPTO:AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Buying and Selling Acute Angle Cloud

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acute Angle Cloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Acute Angle Cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “AACUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Acute Angle Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acute Angle Cloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.