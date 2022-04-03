Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $430.00 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) will report sales of $430.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Maxar Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $440.00 million and the lowest is $420.00 million. Maxar Technologies posted sales of $392.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Maxar Technologies will report full-year sales of $1.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $1.93 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $2.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Maxar Technologies.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.25. Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 2.60% and a negative return on equity of 0.15%. The business had revenue of $468.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.85) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on MAXR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies to C$33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 67,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 19,011 shares during the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 842,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,869,000 after acquiring an additional 355,710 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Maxar Technologies by 14.5% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 96,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after buying an additional 12,161 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Maxar Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Maxar Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $789,000. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MAXR traded down $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.85. The stock had a trading volume of 701,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,885. Maxar Technologies has a one year low of $22.92 and a one year high of $42.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.35 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.30%.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

