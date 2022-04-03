Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) to Announce $0.52 EPS

Brokerages predict that LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) will report $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for LivaNova’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.55. LivaNova reported earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LivaNova will report full year earnings of $2.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $2.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $3.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover LivaNova.

Get LivaNova alerts:

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 12.78% and a positive return on equity of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $270.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LIVN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of LivaNova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $120.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.67.

In related news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $226,896.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,784 shares of company stock worth $472,826. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in LivaNova by 892.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in LivaNova during the third quarter worth $88,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in LivaNova by 15.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. 98.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LIVN traded up $2.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.71. The company had a trading volume of 650,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,019. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.82. LivaNova has a 12 month low of $68.68 and a 12 month high of $93.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.76. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.85 and a beta of 0.92.

About LivaNova (Get Rating)

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LivaNova (LIVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.