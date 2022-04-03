$7.63 Billion in Sales Expected for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) will announce $7.63 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Starbucks’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.30 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $7.79 billion. Starbucks posted sales of $6.67 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Starbucks will report full-year sales of $32.78 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $32.45 billion to $33.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $35.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $35.43 billion to $36.37 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Starbucks.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Starbucks in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Starbucks from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer downgraded Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.42.

Shares of SBUX traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.49. 6,516,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,114,853. The company has a market cap of $105.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.91. Starbucks has a 52-week low of $78.92 and a 52-week high of $126.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.83%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in Starbucks by 0.5% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 111,058 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $12,251,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 21.0% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,587 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,029,000 after acquiring an additional 7,913 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in Starbucks by 5.7% during the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 522,265 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $57,611,000 after acquiring an additional 28,114 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Starbucks by 7.0% during the third quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 63,364 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $6,990,000 after acquiring an additional 4,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,633 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

