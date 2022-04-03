Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Sells 12,151 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC cut its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 49.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,151 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 176,533,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,445,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,256 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 45,407,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,686,754,000 after buying an additional 1,444,304 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,940,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,179,937,000 after buying an additional 982,470 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 95.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 29,389,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,776,870,000 after buying an additional 14,384,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,731,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $930,809,000 after buying an additional 331,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BMY shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.78.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total value of $1,788,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Karen Murphy Santiago sold 6,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $455,062.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 165,668 shares of company stock worth $11,459,888. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.82. The company had a trading volume of 12,528,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,836,404. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $53.22 and a 12 month high of $74.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.78. The stock has a market cap of $160.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.54.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.83. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 45.60% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 69.23%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb (Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.