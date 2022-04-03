LINK Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $279,120.00 (LN)

LINK (LN) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. One LINK coin can currently be bought for about $160.85 or 0.00346694 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, LINK has traded up 18.1% against the U.S. dollar. LINK has a total market capitalization of $961.23 million and approximately $279,120.00 worth of LINK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

LINK Coin Profile

LINK’s genesis date was April 1st, 2018. LINK’s total supply is 6,044,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,975,799 coins. LINK’s official Twitter account is @link_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for LINK is medium.com/linkecosystem . The official website for LINK is link.network

According to CryptoCompare, “LINK is a universally used base cryptocurrency (digital token) in the LINK ecosystem, distributed and used by a range of services. LINK is based on an independent blockchain main net called LINK Chain, designed to offer performance and stability, and able to support the use of dApps for LINE users. LINK Chain is a consortium-type blockchain platform where each participating service constitutes one node in a larger network. It is built on a high-performing blockchain core network that can process more than 1,000 transactions per second in a single thread. LINK Chain supports prompt consensus based on the LFT (Loop Fault Tolerance) algorithm supporting BFT (Byzantine Fault Tolerance). “

LINK Coin Trading

