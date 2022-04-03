Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT) Will Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Outfront Media’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.13. Outfront Media reported earnings per share of ($0.17) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 176.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Outfront Media will report full year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.08. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $2.39. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Outfront Media.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $464.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.70 million. Outfront Media had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OUT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Outfront Media from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Outfront Media in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Outfront Media from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Outfront Media in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Outfront Media presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.33.

Shares of NYSE:OUT traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $28.58. The company had a trading volume of 605,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,341,072. Outfront Media has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $29.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 1,429.00 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. This is an increase from Outfront Media’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Outfront Media’s payout ratio is 6,000.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Outfront Media by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 19,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 55,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 73,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 97.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Outfront Media Inc leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, Outfront Media Inc will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

