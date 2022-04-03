Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.20 Million

Brokerages predict that Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL – Get Rating) will post $3.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sol-Gel Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.40 million and the highest is $5.00 million. Sol-Gel Technologies reported sales of $700,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 357.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sol-Gel Technologies will report full-year sales of $22.16 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.40 million to $31.41 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $30.21 million, with estimates ranging from $22.00 million to $38.41 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sol-Gel Technologies.

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.21.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SLGL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sol-Gel Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Sol-Gel Technologies from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd.

Sol-Gel Technologies stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.24. The stock had a trading volume of 11,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,490. Sol-Gel Technologies has a 12 month low of $6.12 and a 12 month high of $15.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.62 million, a PE ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 1.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 16,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies by 14.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 143,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 14,194 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.79% of the company’s stock.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. is a clinical-stage dermatology company, which engages in the identification, development, and commercialization of topical dermatological drug products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its products include VERED, TWIN, and SIRS-T. The company was founded by David Avnir and Alon Seri-Levy on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

