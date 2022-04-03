Analysts Anticipate CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Analysts expect CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) to post ($0.31) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for CymaBay Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.28) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.36). CymaBay Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.25) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 24%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CymaBay Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.30) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to ($1.08). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to ($0.75). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CymaBay Therapeutics.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.08). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on CBAY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut CymaBay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised CymaBay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBAY traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 380,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,863. CymaBay Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.67 and a fifty-two week high of $5.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.50. The company has a market capitalization of $276.90 million, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 0.93.

In related news, insider Dennis D. Kim bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.04 per share, with a total value of $60,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TCG Crossover Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,960,000. Commodore Capital LP lifted its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 5,419,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,324,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,994,000 after purchasing an additional 118,650 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,070,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,999,000 after purchasing an additional 112,134 shares during the period. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 241.0% in the fourth quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 1,787,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc engages in the provision and development of access to therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. Its products pipeline include Seladelpar, MBX-2982, CB-0406, and CB-001. The company was founded on October 5, 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

