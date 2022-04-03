$1.68 Earnings Per Share Expected for Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Crane Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) to report $1.68 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Crane’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.80 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.58. Crane posted earnings per share of $1.66 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Crane will report full year earnings of $7.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.25 to $7.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $8.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.35 to $8.47. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Crane.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.13. Crane had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 13.46%. The company had revenue of $770.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Crane’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Crane in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Crane from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.75.

Shares of NYSE CR traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.70. The company had a trading volume of 268,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,522. Crane has a one year low of $84.68 and a one year high of $114.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.29. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is 25.58%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CR. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,215,120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $115,205,000 after acquiring an additional 596,451 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Crane during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,606,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crane in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,516,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Crane by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 997,287 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $94,552,000 after buying an additional 273,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crane by 2,532.8% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 250,665 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,500,000 after buying an additional 241,144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.73% of the company’s stock.

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling, Payment and Merchandising Technologies, Aerospace and Electronics, and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

