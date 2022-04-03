Analysts Anticipate Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.04 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) to report sales of $9.04 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Magna International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.83 billion to $9.30 billion. Magna International reported sales of $10.18 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magna International will report full-year sales of $39.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $38.71 billion to $40.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $43.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $42.11 billion to $43.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Magna International.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 12.71%. Magna International’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MGA shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Magna International in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magna International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Magna International from $98.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Magna International from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Magna International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Magna International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.27.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Magna International by 49.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 121.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Magna International by 142.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Magna International by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Magna International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. 59.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magna International stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $64.33. 880,268 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,741,549. The stock has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.30. Magna International has a 52-week low of $54.60 and a 52-week high of $104.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.52 and its 200 day moving average is $77.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is an increase from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.93%.

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

