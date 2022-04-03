Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) to Announce $4.53 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $4.53 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Arrow Electronics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.52 to $4.54. Arrow Electronics reported earnings per share of $2.84 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Arrow Electronics will report full year earnings of $18.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.88 to $19.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $17.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.05 to $20.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Arrow Electronics.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $9.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS.

ARW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, insider David Alan West sold 16,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.17, for a total transaction of $2,039,243.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Christopher Stansbury sold 52,993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.60, for a total transaction of $6,443,948.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,580 shares of company stock worth $12,053,449 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Optimal Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Arrow Electronics by 0.5% during the third quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in Arrow Electronics by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Arrow Electronics by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 2,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Arrow Electronics by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Arrow Electronics by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ARW traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $117.12. 453,521 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 555,440. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.48. Arrow Electronics has a 52 week low of $107.11 and a 52 week high of $137.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $123.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Arrow Electronics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Friday, December 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment is involved in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value-added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

