Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMRX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $500.68 Million

Equities analysts predict that Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Rating) will announce $500.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Amneal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $508.70 million and the lowest is $493.50 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $493.11 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $2.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Amneal Pharmaceuticals.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
About Amneal Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.
