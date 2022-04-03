Ceres Price Up 34.9% Over Last 7 Days (CERES)

Ceres (CERES) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 3rd. One Ceres coin can currently be purchased for approximately $86.07 or 0.00185174 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ceres has a market capitalization of $474,389.48 and approximately $323.00 worth of Ceres was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ceres has traded up 34.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ceres alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00049797 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.48 or 0.07486320 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,511.94 or 1.00073228 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00047279 BTC.

About Ceres

Ceres’ total supply is 6,637 coins and its circulating supply is 5,512 coins. Ceres’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ceres

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ceres directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ceres should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ceres using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ceres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ceres and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.