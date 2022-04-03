Convex Finance (CVX) Market Cap Reaches $2.03 Billion

Convex Finance (CVX) traded up 8.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. Convex Finance has a market cap of $2.03 billion and approximately $56.54 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Convex Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $36.18 or 0.00077853 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Convex Finance has traded up 17.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Convex Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00049797 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.48 or 0.07486320 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,511.94 or 1.00073228 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00047279 BTC.

About Convex Finance

Convex Finance’s total supply is 87,740,564 coins and its circulating supply is 56,195,634 coins. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance

Buying and Selling Convex Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convex Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Convex Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Convex Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Convex Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Convex Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.