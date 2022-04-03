1776 Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

1776 Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,641 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 1.2% of 1776 Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. 1776 Wealth LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of V. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,591,271 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,198,208,000 after buying an additional 2,370,237 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Visa by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,355,192 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,434,618,000 after buying an additional 646,198 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Visa by 3.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,855,078 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,410,682,000 after acquiring an additional 849,919 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Visa by 11.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,190,566 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,165,699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Fund Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 19,939,311 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,441,482,000 after buying an additional 5,881,421 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa stock traded up $4.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $226.36. 6,559,565 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,402,263. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $217.06 and its 200-day moving average is $216.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.30 billion, a PE ratio of 37.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.93. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.67 and a 12-month high of $252.67.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.83%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total value of $2,024,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total value of $402,098.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,250 shares of company stock worth $10,951,267 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Mizuho lowered shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.54.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

