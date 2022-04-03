Altium Wealth Management LLC Has $205,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Altium Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000.

Shares of BND traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.17. 6,326,908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,695,030. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $78.61 and a 52 week high of $87.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.61.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.198 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%.

