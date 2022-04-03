Belt (BELT) Market Cap Achieves $71.12 Million

Belt (BELT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. During the last week, Belt has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Belt has a total market capitalization of $71.12 million and approximately $25.90 million worth of Belt was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Belt coin can now be bought for about $39.41 or 0.00103409 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.11 or 0.00049779 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,480.09 or 0.07495423 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,485.16 or 1.00119952 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.81 or 0.00046968 BTC.

About Belt

Belt’s total supply is 1,819,662 coins and its circulating supply is 1,804,603 coins. Belt’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Buying and Selling Belt

