Altium Wealth Management LLC Has $256,000 Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SPC Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 2,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Prudential Financial by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in Prudential Financial by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 66,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,172,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC grew its position in Prudential Financial by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 9,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in Prudential Financial by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 14,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PRU. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.77.

In other news, EVP Robert Falzon sold 54,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $6,102,791.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 2,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.28, for a total transaction of $237,110.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 135,982 shares of company stock valued at $15,924,500 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $118.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,442,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,132,897. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.18 and a 1-year high of $124.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.61. The company has a market cap of $44.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.53.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.79. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $13.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 24.73%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

