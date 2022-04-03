Snowball Reaches Market Cap of $891,452.93 (SNOB)

Snowball (SNOB) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. Snowball has a total market cap of $891,452.93 and $11,745.00 worth of Snowball was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Snowball coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000344 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Snowball has traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.11 or 0.00049779 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,480.09 or 0.07495423 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46,485.16 or 1.00119952 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.81 or 0.00046968 BTC.

About Snowball

Snowball’s total supply is 17,570,431 coins and its circulating supply is 5,576,882 coins. Snowball’s official Twitter account is @sbtsnowball

Buying and Selling Snowball

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snowball directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Snowball should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Snowball using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

