Altium Wealth Management LLC Has $281,000 Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Altium Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First United Bank & Trust raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 49,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,083,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 28.0% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 129,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,841,000 after acquiring an additional 7,833 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $437,000. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 25,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DVY stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $128.67. 896,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,386,160. The business has a 50 day moving average of $124.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.65. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $111.53 and a 52 week high of $130.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.888 per share. This represents a $3.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

