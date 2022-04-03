Annex Advisory Services LLC Sells 577 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Annex Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 577 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PG. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 132,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,754,000 after acquiring an additional 3,754 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 232.0% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 9,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 6,884 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 83,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,590,000 after purchasing an additional 6,550 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 63,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 11,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares in the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $2.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $155.09. 5,742,629 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,364,849. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $154.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.77. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $130.29 and a 52 week high of $165.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The firm had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $178.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.64.

In other news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 49,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total value of $7,949,670.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.07, for a total transaction of $8,203,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 566,796 shares of company stock valued at $91,098,906. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile (Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.