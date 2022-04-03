Critical Contrast: Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) vs. SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD)

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) and SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras and SandRidge Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras 0 2 6 0 2.75 SandRidge Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras currently has a consensus target price of $13.46, suggesting a potential downside of 10.88%. Given Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras is more favorable than SandRidge Energy.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.1% of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.6% of SandRidge Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of SandRidge Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras and SandRidge Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras $83.97 billion 1.17 $19.88 billion $3.04 4.97 SandRidge Energy $168.88 million 3.64 $116.74 million $3.14 5.34

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has higher revenue and earnings than SandRidge Energy. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SandRidge Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SandRidge Energy has a beta of 2.68, suggesting that its stock price is 168% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras and SandRidge Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras 23.67% 23.24% 8.67% SandRidge Energy 69.12% 48.37% 30.98%

Summary

SandRidge Energy beats Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (Get Rating)

PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras produce and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Businesses segments. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the its domestic refineries. The Refining, Transportation and Marketing segment engages in the refining, logistics, transport, marketing, and trading of crude oil and oil products; exportation of ethanol; and extraction and processing of shale, as well as holding interests in petrochemical companies. The Gas and Power segment engages in the logistic and trading of natural gas and electricity; generation of electricity through thermoelectric power plants; holding interests in transportation and distribution of natural gas; and fertilizer production business. The Corporate and Other Businesses segment produces biodiesel and its co-products, and ethanol; and distributes oil products. PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

About SandRidge Energy (Get Rating)

SandRidge Energy, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates in United States Mid-Continent, and North Park Basin of Colorado. The company was founded by Noah Malone Mitchell III in 1984 and is headquartered in Oklahoma, OK.

