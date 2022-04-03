Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.24) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the lowest is ($0.65). Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes reported earnings of ($0.89) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will report full year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.58) to ($0.02). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.94.

Shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,914,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,142,543. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a twelve month low of $4.78 and a twelve month high of $11.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.56 and a 200-day moving average of $6.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 2,556.8% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,881 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,622 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 8,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 6,737 shares in the last quarter. 2.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile

GOL Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company offers Smiles frequent-flyer programs to approximately 19 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.

