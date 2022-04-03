6,063 Shares in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Acquired by Altium Wealth Management LLC

Altium Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 673.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 134.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 35.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 1,050 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.33, for a total transaction of $58,096.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 14,650 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total transaction of $790,221.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Fidelity National Financial stock traded down $1.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.96. 3,081,064 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,248,887. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.45 and a 12 month high of $56.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.37.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.56. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 25.23%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. Fidelity National Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 20.85%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FNF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $75.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. BTIG Research started coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $69.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.75.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

