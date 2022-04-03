Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $212.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on LBRDK. StockNews.com began coverage on Liberty Broadband in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,930,000 after purchasing an additional 18,041 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,761,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,547,000 after purchasing an additional 40,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LBRDK traded up $3.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $138.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 773,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,539. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a PE ratio of 34.97 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.68. Liberty Broadband has a fifty-two week low of $132.58 and a fifty-two week high of $194.05.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile (Get Rating)

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

