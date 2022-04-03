stETH Price Reaches $704.92 (STETH)

stETH (STETH) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 3rd. stETH has a total market cap of $5.39 million and approximately $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, stETH has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One stETH coin can now be bought for about $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.08 or 0.00049634 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,478.83 or 0.07481177 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46,542.02 or 1.00087931 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.72 or 0.00046701 BTC.

stETH Profile

stETH launched on December 18th, 2020. stETH’s total supply is 7,653 coins. The official message board for stETH is blog.lido.fi . stETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance . stETH’s official website is lido.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

Buying and Selling stETH

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy stETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

