Altium Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,907 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 46.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.19. The company had a trading volume of 3,429,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,494,585. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $53.20 and a 1-year high of $65.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.09 and its 200-day moving average is $60.51.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

