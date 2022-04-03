Algorand (ALGO) Hits One Day Volume of $200.10 Million

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. Algorand has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion and approximately $200.10 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Algorand has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Algorand coin can now be bought for $0.92 or 0.00001982 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.62 or 0.00207775 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001033 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00034996 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $195.43 or 0.00420278 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.67 or 0.00057361 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00009774 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000560 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,069,148,755 coins and its circulating supply is 6,638,306,966 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand . Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation . Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Algorand Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

