Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.27.

RKT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Wedbush raised shares of Rocket Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Rocket Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $17.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

In other news, CEO Jay Farner bought 8,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.20 per share, for a total transaction of $99,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RKT. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 173.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 111.6% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Rocket Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Rocket Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

RKT traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $11.04. The stock had a trading volume of 3,312,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,498,472. Rocket Companies has a 12-month low of $10.07 and a 12-month high of $23.43. The company has a current ratio of 21.68, a quick ratio of 21.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.32. The company has a market cap of $21.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.35.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 48.76% and a net margin of 2.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Rocket Companies will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th.

Rocket Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.