Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.14.

OSH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $60.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $49.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:OSH traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,110,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,671,964. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.18 and its 200-day moving average is $30.90. Oak Street Health has a 1 year low of $13.72 and a 1 year high of $65.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.13 and a beta of 1.84.

Oak Street Health ( NYSE:OSH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.03). Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 28.57% and a negative return on equity of 231.28%. The company had revenue of $394.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Oak Street Health will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Brian Clem sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total value of $246,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 80,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total transaction of $1,986,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 150,771 shares of company stock worth $3,750,245 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 52.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 89,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,225,000 after purchasing an additional 30,578 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 18.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,205,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,611,000 after purchasing an additional 184,322 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 8.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 6,066.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 50,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 49,806 shares during the period. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

