Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $260.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on ALIZY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allianz from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Allianz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Allianz from €250.00 ($274.73) to €260.00 ($285.71) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

Allianz stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.10. 279,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,782. The stock has a market cap of $98.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.19. Allianz has a 52-week low of $19.51 and a 52-week high of $26.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.88 and its 200 day moving average is $23.50.

Allianz ( OTCMKTS:ALIZY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $35.89 billion for the quarter. Allianz had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 4.51%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Allianz will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

