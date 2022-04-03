Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $260.00.
A number of brokerages have commented on ALIZY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allianz from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Allianz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Allianz from €250.00 ($274.73) to €260.00 ($285.71) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th.
Allianz stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.10. 279,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,782. The stock has a market cap of $98.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.19. Allianz has a 52-week low of $19.51 and a 52-week high of $26.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.88 and its 200 day moving average is $23.50.
About Allianz (Get Rating)
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Allianz (ALIZY)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.