Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $625.08 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR – Get Rating) will post $625.08 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Venator Materials’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $595.07 million to $646.89 million. Venator Materials reported sales of $553.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Venator Materials will report full year sales of $2.56 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $2.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Venator Materials.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $535.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.27 million. Venator Materials had a negative return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 3.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Venator Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Venator Materials from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America downgraded Venator Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $2.50 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Venator Materials from $3.50 to $2.95 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Venator Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.03.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Venator Materials by 81.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 409,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 183,305 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Venator Materials by 18.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 691,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 108,600 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Venator Materials by 95.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,075,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,100,000 after purchasing an additional 525,631 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its holdings in Venator Materials by 23.9% during the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 1,004,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 193,811 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Venator Materials during the third quarter worth about $29,000.

Venator Materials stock remained flat at $$1.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 135,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,425. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.79. Venator Materials has a twelve month low of $1.13 and a twelve month high of $5.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.55.

Venator Materials Plc engages in the manufacture and marketing of chemical products. The firm focuses on development and manufacture of titanium dioxide pigments and performance additives. It operates through two segments: Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment involves the creation of (TiO2) from titanium bearing ores and is a white inert pigment that provides whiteness, opacity and brightness to thousands of everyday items, including coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, food and personal care products.

