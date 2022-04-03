$116.10 Million in Sales Expected for Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating) will announce sales of $116.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Duluth’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $116.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $115.80 million. Duluth posted sales of $133.42 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Duluth will report full year sales of $739.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $736.40 million to $743.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $807.80 million, with estimates ranging from $796.30 million to $819.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Duluth.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Duluth had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 4.25%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DLTH. StockNews.com began coverage on Duluth in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duluth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Duluth from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

DLTH traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.18. The stock had a trading volume of 173,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,615. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.92. Duluth has a 1 year low of $11.92 and a 1 year high of $20.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.77 and a 200 day moving average of $14.51. The company has a market cap of $361.60 million, a P/E ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Duluth during the third quarter valued at approximately $532,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Duluth during the third quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Duluth during the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duluth by 318.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Duluth by 5.9% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

