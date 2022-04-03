Zacks: Brokerages Expect NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Brokerages expect that NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA – Get Rating) will report ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for NuCana’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the highest is ($0.21). NuCana reported earnings per share of ($0.26) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover NuCana.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen downgraded shares of NuCana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NuCana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th.

NASDAQ NCNA traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $1.02. The company had a trading volume of 135,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,169. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.35. NuCana has a 12 month low of $0.73 and a 12 month high of $5.12.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NCNA. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuCana in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of NuCana by 186.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NuCana in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuCana in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in NuCana during the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

About NuCana (Get Rating)

NuCana Plc engages in the development of technology platform for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its Protide technology consists of acelarin, NUC-3373 and NUC-7738. The company was founded by Hugh Stephen Griffith and Christopher Barry Wood on January 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

