Altium Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,301 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 475 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 416.8% in the third quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GE shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on General Electric from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on General Electric from $119.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on General Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.53.

Shares of NYSE GE traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.49. 5,641,339 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,786,267. General Electric has a 1-year low of $85.29 and a 1-year high of $116.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.85, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.57.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that General Electric will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.14%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

