Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Holdings Lowered by Altium Wealth Management LLC

Altium Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,127 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NVS. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in Novartis by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 367,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000,000 after purchasing an additional 169,219 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Novartis by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,959,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,066,000 after purchasing an additional 119,862 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Novartis by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Novartis by 82.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Novartis by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NVS. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Novartis in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Societe Generale decreased their target price on Novartis from CHF 107 to CHF 105 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Novartis in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Novartis in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.50.

Shares of NYSE NVS traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,002,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,635,631. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.72. The firm has a market cap of $196.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.55. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $79.09 and a fifty-two week high of $95.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). Novartis had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 46.27%. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $1.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a yield of 1.36%. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.28%.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

