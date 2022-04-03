Brokerages Set Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) Target Price at $30.30

Shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.30.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SHLS shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $43.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

SHLS traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $17.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,079,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,507,800. Shoals Technologies Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.19 and a fifty-two week high of $37.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.38 and its 200 day moving average is $23.62.

Shoals Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:SHLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 1.10% and a negative return on equity of 43.41%. The company had revenue of $48.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Philip A. Garton sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $2,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,223,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,878,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,903 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 7,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,262,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,675,000 after purchasing an additional 161,650 shares during the last quarter. 67.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

