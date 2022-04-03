Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.69.

A number of research firms recently commented on ZVIA. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Zevia PBC from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zevia PBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Zevia PBC from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of Zevia PBC in the third quarter valued at approximately $241,582,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zevia PBC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,689,000. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zevia PBC during the third quarter worth approximately $21,149,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zevia PBC during the third quarter worth approximately $7,667,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zevia PBC during the third quarter worth approximately $7,421,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZVIA traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,405. Zevia PBC has a fifty-two week low of $4.02 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.60.

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $34.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zevia PBC will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zevia PBC, a beverage company, develops, markets, sells, and distributes various carbonated and non-carbonated soft drinks in the United States and Canada. It offers soda, energy drinks, organic tea, mixers, kidz beverages, and sparkling water. The company offers its products through various retail channels, including grocery distributors, national retailers, warehouse club, and natural products retailers, as well as e-commerce channels.

