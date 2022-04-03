Altium Wealth Management LLC Has $862,000 Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,922 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. People s United Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Exelon by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 9,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Exelon by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 30,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its holdings in Exelon by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 13,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Exelon by 40.0% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Exelon by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 8,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EXC shares. Vertical Research lowered shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Exelon from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.90.

In other Exelon news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 3,962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total transaction of $175,714.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director William P. Bowers acquired 4,500 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.56 per share, for a total transaction of $196,020.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXC stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $47.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,273,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,011,091. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.04 and its 200-day moving average is $50.25. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.57 and a fifty-two week high of $48.03. The company has a market capitalization of $46.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.338 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 78.95%.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

