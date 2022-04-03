Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Position Increased by Altium Wealth Management LLC

Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 8.0% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.3% in the third quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 16,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 3,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 5.6% in the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. 67.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Caterpillar stock traded down $3.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $219.77. 2,618,304 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,021,522. The firm has a market cap of $117.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $206.56 and a 200 day moving average of $205.04. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.67 and a 12 month high of $246.69.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CAT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.22.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $1,150,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 40,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $8,878,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,034 shares of company stock valued at $10,166,136. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

