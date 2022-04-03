Altium Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,932 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 38.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,932 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $903,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth about $476,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,714,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. 62.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ED. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.42.

In other news, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total value of $6,327,613.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 273 shares of company stock worth $24,172. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ED traded up $1.43 on Friday, hitting $96.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,906,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,246,010. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.17 and a 1-year high of $96.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.40 and its 200 day moving average is $81.85. The firm has a market cap of $34.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.20.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.08%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York(CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

