Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL) Receives $26.20 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Werewolf Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Werewolf Therapeutics by 467.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 63.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 238.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 813.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 7,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOWL traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.50. The company had a trading volume of 75,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,141. The company has a market capitalization of $124.44 million and a PE ratio of -0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.49. Werewolf Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $23.99.

Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.13). On average, equities research analysts predict that Werewolf Therapeutics will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Werewolf Therapeutics Company Profile

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. It offers PREDATOR, a platform of protein engineering technology to design and engineer the future of immuno-oncology biotherapeutics for patients.

