$65.44 Million in Sales Expected for Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Rating) to announce $65.44 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Synchronoss Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $65.27 million and the highest is $65.55 million. Synchronoss Technologies reported sales of $65.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synchronoss Technologies will report full-year sales of $265.21 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $264.38 million to $266.65 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $283.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Synchronoss Technologies.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.06. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $73.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SNCR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.57.

In other news, EVP Christopher K. Hill acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.19 per share, with a total value of $119,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey George Miller bought 72,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $97,443.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 334,422 shares of company stock worth $422,357 and sold 20,757 shares worth $31,956. 30.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNCR. Cannell Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 179.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 6,214,512 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,915,000 after buying an additional 3,988,158 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Synchronoss Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,591,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Synchronoss Technologies by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,643,201 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 549,820 shares during the period. B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $2,596,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,096,351 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,672,000 after acquiring an additional 75,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SNCR traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.74. The stock had a trading volume of 118,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,280. The company has a market capitalization of $153.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Synchronoss Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $3.99.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud and enterprise solutions. The firm offers software-based activation for connected devices globally. Its platform includes cloud home, personal cloud content transfer and out-of-box experience, advance messaging and email suite, journey creation and advisor, digital coach, digital portal, activation, Internet of Things (IoT), and smart buildings.

